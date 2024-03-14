Sugar Minister sets target to improve cane production

[File Photo]

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh aims to achieve over 1.8 million tonnes of cane in 2024 and over 2.5m tonnes within the next five years.

He highlighted this while responding to the President’s speech.

Singh says they are barely achieving 1.5 million tonnes of cane as compared to over 3.5 million tonnes of cane.

Article continues after advertisement

He says while the rest of the sugar-producing countries have moved into diversification, FSC has not conducted any research and development activities to explore diversification opportunities to generate additional income.

The Sugar Minister says diversification is a must for future sustainability of the industry.

“These targets will become part of the National Development Plan that will craft the future vision of Fiji. My plans are to immediately address issues on the farm, harvesting, transportation and efficiency of the three mills. The Coalition Government, has fully supported the industry in the 2023/2024 financial year, and support will continue moving forward.”

Singh says they will be supporting all existing farmers and potential farmers who are willing to join the industry and farm.