Significant increase in passenger traffic: Patel

The aviation industry has recorded significant growth and positive developments post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji Airports Board Chair, Hasmukh Patel says they’ve recorded a 17 percent increase in passenger traffic over the last six months compared to 2019.

Patel says such a boost in passenger numbers suggests an increase in tourism and business activity, which augurs well for economic prosperity in the region.

“Reaching 2019 profit levels indicates remarkable recovery for Fiji Airports after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It reflects the resilience and effectiveness of the strategies implemented by the company to navigate through uncertain times and bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.”



Patel says it is essential for Fiji Airports to continue monitoring and managing this growth effectively to maintain a high standard of service and infrastructure.

“With this positive trend, Fiji Airports can expect various benefits such as increased revenue from airport fees, parking and other services provided to passengers and airlines as well as better returns to the shareholders and to our staff who are our biggest assets.”

The Board Chair says to ensure a smooth flow of operations they will work on implementing passenger-friendly amenities and focus on safety and security measures.

Fiji Airports has paid an interim dividend of $10m to the government for the financial year ending December 31st 2022, after recording an unaudited profit before tax of $36.8m.