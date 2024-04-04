Sewing business earning money for Nadi dad

In the face of adversity, a 43-year-old Nadi man has shown resilience and determination by starting his own small sewing business.

Dinesh Gopal says for the past three years he has relied on the sewing business.

Previously employed at a manufacturing company in Lautoka, Gopal says he found himself without a job amidst the economic disaster caused by the pandemic.

However, undeterred by the setback, the Solovi, Nadi man says he decided to create his own opportunities rather than succumb to despair.

Drawing upon his skills and resourcefulness, Gopal says he began crafting bags, children’s clothing, and grog clothes from the comfort of his own home.

According to the father of two, this not only provided him with a means of living but also allowed him to support his family during challenging times.

Gopal adds that to reach a wider audience and maximize sales, he obtained a hawker license, allowing him to be at various locations and showcase his products directly to potential customers.