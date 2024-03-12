SCGC renews micro bundled insurance

SCGC office Lautoka

Sugar Cane Growers Council has renewed the micro bundled insurance for the 2024 season.

10,563 growers harvested cane in the last season and are covered under the scheme at a premium of $60 per annum.

Premiums are soured from the grower’s share of proceeds annually, certified by the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

SCGC provides administrative support for approvals with Fiji Care Insurance and payouts for the growers.

251 growers and their families received the claim payout for a value of $586,000 last year.

SCGC Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says term life and funeral recorded the highest claim.

Dutt says 241 growers passed away last year with the youngest being 41-years-old and the oldest a 95-year-old.

Dutt says the scheme has effectively rolled into its 8th year with the service provided by Fiji Care Insurance Limited.

He states that the objective of this scheme is to provide safety net for growers post adverse circumstances.

Dutt adds the possibility of introducing Crop Insurance for growers as additional security and compensation during natural calamities is explored by the SCGC.