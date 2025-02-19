Samsung recycles 4.3 tonnes of Fijian e-waste

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shipped more than 4.3 tonnes of e-waste from Fiji to New Zealand

More than 4.3 tonnes of e-waste that would have ended up in landfills in Fiji was shipped to New Zealand for recycling under an initiative by Samsung Electronics Company Ltd and Foneology.

This effort resulted in the prevention of 25.6 kg of toxic metals from contaminating the soil and avoided 1,421 kg of greenhouse gases being emitted.

The 4,328 kg of waste was shipped from Fiji to New Zealand for recycling under Swire Shipping’s Moana Taka Partnership initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

In a bid to address the growing e-waste crisis in the Pacific, Samsung Electronics, in partnership with Blue Orca and Echo, facilitated the transportation and recycling of over 38 tonnes of end-of-life appliances, and electrical and electronic equipment from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, and Timor-Leste.

In 2024, Samsung New Zealand engaged Blue Orca to assess e-waste challenges across five Pacific Islands.

The assessment revealed a lack of local recycling infrastructure and raised concerns about the environmental impact of unmanaged e-waste in the region.

“The absence of local recycling options and the severe environmental consequences outlined in the report pushed us to take action,” said Shannon Watts, Marketing Director, Samsung Electronics New Zealand.

“Through our collaboration with Blue Orca and recycling partner Echo, we’ve been able to drive meaningful change and address the critical e-waste issue facing Pacific Island communities. This initiative helps protect the environment and supports local communities by ensuring responsible recycling of electronic waste.”

“We’re proud to have played a role in diverting a significant volume of end-of-life electronics from landfills, ensuring they are now being recycled ethically and responsibly.”

In terms of e-waste collection breakdown, the total e-waste collected was 38,502 kg, resulting in 11,042 kg greenhouse gas emissions being avoided, and 228 kg of toxic metals diverted from landfills across the Pacific.