Rooster Poultry focuses on local demand

Rooster Poultry General Manager Stanley Raniga stresses that the company’s strategic focus is on meeting local demand while cautiously exploring export opportunities.

Raniga states the importance of aligning export initiatives with favourable market conditions to ensure sustainable growth.

He points out the rising threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as a pressing concern, stressing the need for high-quality, nutritious food.

Raniga says many people are consuming poor-quality food, which exacerbates the prevalence of NCDs.



He attributes part of the problem to the influx of imported inferior meat products that undermine public health.

In response to these challenges, Raniga calls on the government to support the local protein industry actively.

“As companies in these markets cut production to rebalance supply, we are reminded of the importance of maintaining a discipline and strategic approach to production here in Fiji.”

On the global stage, Raniga notes that the poultry market is currently facing significant challenges.

He says that regions like New Zealand are dealing with oversupply issues, which have led to market imbalances.