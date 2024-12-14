Retailers a cornerstone of our economic foundation

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo stresses the significance of modernization and partnership highlighting that the two are vital to fostering economic growth.

Speaking at the Suva Retailers Association Networking event, Vosarogo says these two elements are not just mere ideas but practical steps to consider while driving our nation towards prosperity, and resilience.

Vosarogo says retailers play a critical role in driving Fiji’s economic progress.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva Retailers Association has over 180 members spanning diverse industries and employing over 15,000 people.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo

“Over the years, your association has become a beacon of excellence and collaboration, demonstrating how strategic partnership can overcome challenges and seize opportunities through revenue generation, job creation, and strengthening communities. As we stand here today, your contributions are not only advancing businesses but also uplifting our entire nation.”

Vosarogo also made a comparison between the efforts of Fiji’s retail sector and the contributions of global counterparts, emphasizing how these advancements not only benefit businesses but uplift the nation as a whole.

He is urging the association to continue leading by example, leveraging modernization and collaboration to further transform the retail sector and align with global trends.

Vosarogo reiterates the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable economic growth and create opportunities for Fijians.