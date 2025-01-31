Pure Fiji honored at HOTEC 2024

[Photo: Supplied]

Pure Fiji has been awarded the Visitor’s Choice Booth Award at HOTEC 2024.

Recognized for their outstanding booth design, interactive experience, and engaging hospitality, Pure Fiji captivated visitors with their product samples, and rejuvenating free massages.

The award highlights Pure Fiji’s commitment to excellence and innovation in showcasing their products, leaving a lasting impression on attendees from Fiji and the South Pacific.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington commended Pure Fiji on the recognition.



Pure Fiji Director Andree Austin says the Award is a testament to her team’s passion and dedication to creating immersive experiences that reflect the beauty and culture of Fiji.

Austin says she looks forward to continuing to showcase their products with the same spirit of excellence and hospitality in 2026.