Preparatory work commences for Labasa By-Pass road 

The government has commenced preparatory work for the construction of the By-Pass Road along the FSC tramline in Labasa town.

Key stakeholders met yesterday to discuss the development program to ease traffic congestion and create new access for the town.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the new proposed By-Pass Road project along the Fiji Sugar Corporation tramlines will have a positive economic impact on the businesses in Labasa town and its surrounding areas.

Singh says this will provide broader access to Labasa town.

He adds that public consultations will be carried out in the further process of the project.

The Fiji Roads Authority is expected to present a concept plan that will be presented to the committee by early April.