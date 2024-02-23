PM inaugurates multi-million dollar expansion plant

[Source: Supplied]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially opened a $140 million capacity expansion project at the FIJI Water plant in Yaqara.

Rabuka says the project, which includes two new high-speed production lines, aims to increase export potential and support Fiji’s economic growth.

He says this investment demonstrates the company’s confidence in Fiji and its commitment to expanding operations in our country.

Article continues after advertisement

“The coalition government is committed to supporting and to facilitate both foreign and local investors alike through providing an enabling environment and make Fiji a friendly and stable country for investment. I strongly believe that through these type of investments would generate employment opportunities and further improve their standard of living and quality of life.”



[Source: Supplied]

Rabuka adds the latest development incorporates technologies that are designed to reduce the facility’s carbon footprint.



[Source: Supplied]