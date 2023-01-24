Over 500 court cases against traders

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission say they will continue to take action against unethical business practices.

This is because the Commission had filed over 500 cases that are now in court.

Chief Executive Officer Joel Abraham says the idea is not to litigate or prosecute but to promote compliance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once we receive a particular matter of non-compliance, what we do is that we ensure that the processes of natural justice are intact to ensure that we are able to give the accused or whoever the allegation is against an opportunity to represent themselves so that we are able to assess on the basis of evidence that is laid before us.”

Abraham tells traders they will not think twice about taking action against those who violate consumer rights, infringe the law, and play on the vulnerability of Fijians.

He says they are also focusing on effective ways of providing effective redress and remedies to Fijian consumers.