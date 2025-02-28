New supermarket creates job opportunities

More than eight people have secured employment with the opening of the new Family Choice Supermarket and Café in Walu Bay this morning.

Managing Director Laleena Devi says she has invested nearly $200,000 to fully equip the supermarket, ensuring it meets the needs of the community.

Devi highlights that customers from maritime island, and interior areas have requested a supermarket near the port, where they can access essential goods.

“As I said when I was appointed as the director and shareholder in Custom Built in 2012, from there I decided to open up a hardware store. Then, in 2018, I opened up a hardware store and expanded my business further to a supermarket.”

The new supermarket aims to serve as a one-stop shop, offering fresh produce, groceries, and hardware essentials to cater to the diverse needs of all customers.

