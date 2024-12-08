New finance solutions for SME’s and startups

Mogul Pte Limited has launched its credit facility, Mogul Pay, aimed at assisting small businesses.

Mogul Pte Limited is a Lautoka-based company focused on visual solutions and various types of signage and printing works.

Company director Ritesh Chauhan says that when businesses start they face a lot of challenges in terms of finances.

He adds that marketing aspects of the business were often overlooked.

“What we have realized through our research and study is that when businesses start, they have an x amount of capital. After a certain period of time, they will decide whether to buy a product, put it on a shelf, paint the office, shop, pay the rent a couple of months in advance, keep money for operations, for wages and all of that.”

Chauhan says through their product there is zero deposit, no fees for any paperwork and interest-free.

He adds that their repayment strategies were also easier for customers.