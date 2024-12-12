New CEO for BRED Bank Fiji

New Chief Executive Officer Pierre Tastet [Source: Supplied]

The Board of Directors of BRED Bank Fiji have announced the appointment of Pierre Tastet as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Tastet succeeds Thierry Charras-Gillot, who served as CEO of BRED Bank since 2018.

Thierry now takes on a new role within the BRED Group as the CEO of BRED Bank Madagascar, a leading financial institution recently acquired by the BRED Group from Société Générale.

The Board says Tastet brings a wealth of experience, having held multiple senior management positions within the BPCE Group, the parent organization of the BRED Group in France.

With a distinguished banking career spanning 35 years, Tastet began his journey with the BRED Group in 1989.

Independent Board Director of BRED Bank (Fiji), Nitin Gandhi, says with Tastet’s extensive experience and a proven track record in leadership roles, they are confident that the new CEO will continue to drive the growth and success of their bank.