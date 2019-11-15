New agreement to boost Fiji Kava's supply

The Pacific Horticultural, Agricultural Market Access plus Program and the South Pacific Elixirs Ltd today signed an agreement to boost Fiji Kava’s sustainable supply.

The non-exclusive agreement will strengthen export opportunities of high-quality, noble Fijian kava to Australia and other international markets.

PHAMA’s National Export Market Systems Facilitator Navi Tuivuniwai says through the partnership commercial kava nurseries will be designed, procured, and installed.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuivuniwai says two nurseries will be developed in Ovalau and Vanua Levu.

“We also looking at establishing an extension services arm for the company. So the extension services arm provides a link between the processing and the farmers.”

Tuivuniwai says the partnership provides major opportunities to export high-quality disease-free kava.