National Development Plan to be completed by May

Aerial shot of Suva City [File Photo]

The formulation of Fiji’s new National Development Plan is expected to be completed by May to June next year.

This has been confirmed by Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Gounder.

The PS says a preliminary draft has been established following 30 consultation meetings with various ministries, departments and agencies.

Gounder says the preliminary draft will take a bottom-up approach, ensuring thorough and inclusive consultation across the public and private sectors.

He adds that the NDP is being designed to be a comprehensive, participatory and consultative document that reflects a wide array of perspective and expert insights.

Gounder says the plan aims to be more than a roadmap for development, adding that it seeks to embody the collective aspiration of our nation, fostering sustainable growth, social equity and environmental stewardship.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the final NDP, once completed, will undergo rigorous consultations with the public and private sectors from February before its official launch and implementation.