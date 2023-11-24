Mobil Oil (Fiji) announces Diwali Cash Splash winners

[Source: Supplied]

In a spectacular event, Mobil Oil (Fiji), the country’s longest-serving fuel company, revealed the fortunate winners of its highly anticipated promotion, “Diwali Cash Splash with Mobil.”

The promotion, which garnered widespread attention, culminated in a public draw on November 9, 2023, where a staggering total of $70,000 in cash prizes was distributed.

The highlight of the draw was the announcement of the grand prize winner, Mr. Aman Datt, who emerged victorious with a substantial cash prize of $60,000. In addition to Mr. Datt’s windfall, ten other lucky winners were also celebrated.

The recipients of $1,000 each in cash were Mr. Maciu Naqari, Ms. Mohini Lata, Mr. John Domonakibau, Mr. Ratu Vilimae, Ms. Sushila Devi, Mr. Anand Kumar, Mr. Isoa Logavatu, Ms. Ranjini Pratap, Ms. Meresiana Cavuilati, and Mr. Rajeshwar Sharma.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Mr. Narongkorn Charusakwong, CEO of Mobil Oil (Fiji), congratulated the winners and expressed hope that the substantial prizes would bring abundance and prosperity to their lives.

Charusakwong says they are delighted to have celebrated Diwali with our customers through the promotion and extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners

The success of the “Diwali Cash Splash with Mobil” promotion was attributed to the enthusiastic participation of customers, making it a resounding success.

Mobil Oil (Fiji) expressed appreciation for the support and encouraged participants to stay tuned for more exciting promotions and events, reaffirming the company’s commitment to bringing rewarding experiences to its valued customers.