Market competition essential for fair prices: Abraham

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham states that the FCCC believes market-based competition is the best way to ensure fair prices and high-quality services for consumers.

He emphasizes that competitive markets drive innovation, improve efficiency, and benefit consumers by encouraging businesses to offer better products at lower prices.

Abraham’s remarks come as the FCCC intensifies its market monitoring efforts, including an upcoming inquiry into pricing practices and updates on essential goods and price control items.

Abraham adds empowering consumers through competition gives them choice and control while encouraging businesses to operate more efficiently.

“This approach reduces the need for direct interventions such as price controls and ensures that consumers have access to a diverse range of goods and services at competitive rates. But the markets always don’t work well, and where competition is lessened, limited or ineffective, FCCC will continue to regulate to protect the interests of the public and to maintain that market balance.”

Abraham states that they began an in-depth examination of the cost of living for everyday Fijians in February.

He adds that, apart from collecting data, they have listened to the plight of individuals and families.

The FCCC is warning supermarkets that if they will sell substandard products, they will face the full force of the law.