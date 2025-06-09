Kimaya Group turns to green energy solutions

The Kimaya Fiji Group is moving towards greener and more cost-efficient operations, with plans to introduce electric vehicle coaches and expand the use of solar energy across its properties.

The initiative forms part of the Group’s broader push to reduce operational costs while strengthening its commitment to sustainability and innovation, as rising fuel prices continue to place pressure on businesses.

Management says the shift is driven by the need to improve long-term efficiency and manage increasing energy-related expenses across its operations.

Managing Director Damend Gounder highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in addressing energy consumption, not only within workplaces but also at home, noting that the introduction of electric vehicles and solar lighting systems is part of efforts to reduce reliance on imported fuel.

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Gounder said the recently announced electricity fuel surcharge has added further strain to already rising fuel prices.

While the Group is not planning to immediately pass on increased costs to customers, it says it will continue to closely assess the impact of rising fuel and electricity charges before making any decisions on pricing adjustments.

Resorts General Manager Chris Green said that while the resorts have already had to adjust menu offerings and increase food and beverage prices by five to seven percent due to rising import and freight costs, it is still too early to determine how the Group will further cushion and respond to anticipated increases.

“I think we really have to have a closer look at how we are, where our costs are going. And, of course, how we absorb that. Whether we pass it on to the customer or we try and manage it ourselves. Still a bit too early to say.”

At the same time, the Group has underscored the need for unity, discipline and strategic planning as global economic challenges continue to affect the hospitality sector and the wider business environment.

The Group says it remains focused on maintaining service standards while carefully managing costs in a challenging economic climate.