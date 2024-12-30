Kamikamica pushes for sustainability in cooperative

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

In a move that highlights the Fijian government's commitment to sustainable tourism, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica recently visited three of the most prominent establishments in the Yasawa Islands: Wayalailai Eco Haven, Naqalia Resort, and Yasawa Tropical Dive.

His visit was an opportunity to engage with the local business owners and stakeholders who are leading the way in eco-tourism and community-based tourism initiatives.

The resorts, which are part of the Yasawa Tourism Marketing Cooperative, are known for their dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the Yasawa Islands while promoting sustainable and responsible tourism.



These establishments, situated in one of Fiji’s most remote regions, face unique challenges related to accessibility, infrastructure, and environmental conservation. However, despite these hurdles, the resorts have managed to maintain high standards of operation and have become exemplary models of how tourism can benefit both the environment and local communities.

The Deputy Prime Minister was particularly interested in how these businesses are integrating local culture, traditional knowledge, and community engagement into their operations, providing guests with authentic experiences while ensuring that the surrounding ecosystems are preserved for future generations.

He also highlighted the government’s ongoing support for businesses operating in remote and community-driven areas.





Kamikamica emphasized that these small, community-focused businesses play a significant role in the wider national economy by providing employment opportunities and promoting Fiji’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

As the government looks to further strengthen its partnership with the tourism sector, Kamikamica’s visit serves as a reminder that sustainable growth in tourism is not just about economic profits but about long-term benefits for the people and the places that make Fiji a world-renowned destination.