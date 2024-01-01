Kamikamica champions entrepreneurship growth

National Women's Expo 2023 [File Photo]

The Minister for Trade and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, highlighted the government’s focus on fostering entrepreneurship with accelerator programs and MSMEs training initiatives.

Kamikamica says that the Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs has been active since last year.

He says around 70 to 80 new cooperatives have emerged, indicating significant growth and activity within the MSME sector.

“Working with the private sector, there are about four of five accelerator programs with about 10 to 20 people, so that’s about 100 entrepreneurs getting regular training in how to run businesses.”



[File Photo]

The Minister emphasizes this significant positive development and confirms plans for its further promotion throughout this year.