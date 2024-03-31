Investment yields completion of two holiday homes

Turaga na Tui Labasa and Vuo Super Market Limited have joined forces to develop 53 acres of land positioned outside Labasa town.

An investment totalling $400,000 has resulted in the completion of two holiday homes, designed to cater to guests and visitors keen on exploring the vibrant offerings of Labasa’s outskirts.

Vuo Supermarket Managing Director Jitendra Chand says this achievement not only signifies progress in development but also highlights the significance of involving landowners.

“Without the supporters of the landowners, without the support of Vunika and Labasa, we would not have been here, so for him to first consider us worthy of buying this piece of land from him, there are 53 acres that have already been sold.”

Turaga na Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate expressed satisfaction with the project’s advancement, highlighting its alignment with broader plans for the Vuo development.

Project Manager Senitieli Tawake extended gratitude to the government and stakeholders for their unwavering support, crucial to the project’s realization.

Looking ahead, plans include the construction of a market, bar and restaurant together to the newly established villas.

The ground-breaking ceremony for this phase is planned for June, marking another step in the ongoing development efforts.