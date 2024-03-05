Increase in Indigenous Entrepreneurs

Business Assistance Fiji General Manager Ramesh Chand

Indigenous people are taking great strides to venture into business to support their families and communities.

This was highlighted by Business Assistance Fiji General Manager Ramesh Chand in the lead-up to the Small Medium and Enterprise Conference scheduled to take place later this week.

Chand says they have seen a notable increase in indigenous people taking up business endeavours.

“There has been a remarkable increase in the number of indigenous people who are in business. I have been in this space for a very long time I started off as a cooperative officer and I have seen twenty years back or twenty-five years back where the indigenous people were in terms of doing business and where they are now. there has been a significant increase in the number of indigenous business owners.”

Chand adds the upcoming conference will also feature indigenous entrepreneurs.

He highlights this platform will allow them to improve their business and lift the living standards of their communities