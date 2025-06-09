Improving Fiji’s investor confidence through better enforcement

Fiji’s efforts to create a safer and more transparent investment environment have taken a major step forward with the establishment of a new multi-agency Tax Crimes Task Force.

The Ministry of Justice says this move will directly support economic growth and attract more foreign investment.

She says the initiative is expected to not only improve the detection of tax evasion and money laundering but also strengthen the country’s reputation as a secure and compliant financial jurisdiction.

Kuruleca adds that the new Tax Crimes Task Force will combine tax data, suspicious transaction reports, and customs information to identify high-risk individuals and entities.

“We will improve intelligence and data analytics, where the task force can use tax data, suspicious transaction reports, and customs declaration to detect high-risk individuals and entities. We’ll be combining FRCS data with FIU intelligence that will provide a clearer picture of financial flows.”

Kuruleca adds the initiative aligns closely with recommendations from Fiji’s National Risk Assessment and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), both of which urge stronger domestic cooperation to address financial crime holistically.

he PS notes that, at the end of the day, the goal is to make investing in Fiji easier and to attract investors by ensuring the country is safe for them — and safer for all Fijians.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Lavi Rokoika says that by tightening financial oversight, Fiji hopes to reassure investors that the business environment is transparent and well-regulated.

“As we sign this MOU, it serves as a reminder that teamwork is our greatest strength, and integrity our most lasting legacy. This agreement stands as both a shield protecting what is right and a sword confronting what is wrong”

The MOU signing comes as Fiji prepares for its 2025–2026 mutual evaluation under global anti-money laundering standards—a process that will assess the country’s progress in combating illicit finance.

