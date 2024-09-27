Home & Living opens new store in Sports City

[Source: Supplied]

Home & Living is excited to announce the opening of its newest store, along with TechHQ, located on Level 1 of the bustling Sports City in Laucala Bay.

This new outlet will not only enhance the shopping experience in the area but also create ten new jobs as part of the Home & Living family.

Inspired by the modern design of the recently launched Labasa Damodar City store, the new location aims to deliver an exceptional retail environment.

CEO Jatin Patel expressed his enthusiasm for the new store, highlighting the positive feedback received for the Labasa Damodar City design and emphasizing that the similar concept adopted for Sports City aims to provide Fijians with a comfortable shopping experience, diverse choices, and excellent service.



The Home & Living TechHQ will feature a range of top brands in ICT, white goods, and brown goods. To facilitate purchases, the store will offer financing options through Finance Hub, allowing customers to acquire items on easy credit terms.

Its strategic location near the University of the South Pacific aims to provide students with better deals on tech and electronic products.

General Manager of Sales & Operations at Home & Living, Ronald Narayan, highlights the importance of the new location, stating that it has been a key focus for the company and presents a great opportunity.

He also noted that the diverse team, which balances gender, age, and ethnicity, will enhance service to the local customer base, and emphasized efforts to improve access to the store while maintaining convenient shopping options like hire purchase.

With three existing stores in the Suva-Nasinu corridor, the new Sports City location expands Home & Living’s reach, providing more options for customers in the Laucala Bay area and those shopping at Sports City and Damodar City.

The company remains committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and fostering community relationships through its growing presence in Fiji.