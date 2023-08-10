Grant to boost the livelihood of UBP members

Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation today handed over $23,090 to the United Blind Persons Band (UBP).

Through this grant, the UBP Blind Band, which is composed of 15 gifted musicians, will be able to reclaim their livelihoods.

With functional musical instruments at their disposal, these band members will once again be able to generate a living for themselves post-COVID-19.

Vodafone World of Difference Volunteer Consultant Neil Maharaj says they remain committed to helping organizations such as the United Blind Persons create positive change.

“Our partnership with United Blind Persons for the Hope of Life Project exemplifies the essence of our foundation’s values. We believe that change can only be achieved through collaboration and a shared vision. By extending our support to projects that empower and uplift, we are striving to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.”

The funds generated from this will be reinvested into diverse projects, fostering income generation and employability for its members.

The UBP is working on more projects with the Vodafone ATH Foundation to upskill their members and open doors for formal qualification and employment.