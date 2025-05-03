Gavoka explains the drop in international arrivals

[Photo Credit: Tourism Fiji]

Fiji’s tourism industry, though resilient, is navigating a slow start to 2025, with a 5.3 percent drop in international arrivals for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says factors like Easter travel shifts, market volatility, and global tariff issues have played a role.

He says people are still travelling, but it affects where they go and how much they spend.

Gavoka adds that with interest rates remaining high in several key source markets, families have become more cautious with spending.

“Some of the reasons include Easter. For example, polling in March last year compared to April this year. The Australian election on May 3 typically leads to a decrease in demand. The volatility of the share market and the uncertainty stemming from the US reciprocal tariffs have led to a decrease in demand in our markets.”

Gavoka adds that this pressure is intensifying competition across the Asia-Pacific region, where destinations like Bali, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand are enticing tourists with aggressive pricing and expanded low-cost airline routes.

“From February 24 to February 25, the Southeast Asia region experienced the launch of 494 additional routes featuring locations such as Cambodia and Vietnam. On the upside, the UN tourism reports an estimated 1.4 billion international tourists, overnight visitors around the world in 2024, an increase of 11 percent over 2023, or 140 million more.”

Gavoka adds that there have also been modest gains in Asian markets, including China, Japan, and South Korea, reinforcing the importance of diversifying Fiji’s source markets.

