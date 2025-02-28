Fuel price hike, gas price down

[File Photo]

Motorists will pay more at the pump tomorrow with unleaded fuel up 9 cents to $2.78 a litre from $2.69 and diesel up 12c to $2.45 a litre from $2.33.

This, according to new fuel and gas prices announced by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission today.

Premix also goes up from $2.53 to $2.59 a litre and kerosene goes up from $1.80 to $1.87 a litre.

Article continues after advertisement

Cooking gas, however, will be cheaper – with a 4.5kg cylinder down 24c to$15.54 and a 12kg cylinder down 65c to $41.44.

Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/ Facebook

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.