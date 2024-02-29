Fuel price hike from tomorrow

[File Photo]

There will be an increase in fuel prices starting tomorrow; however, the prices of most LPG products will remain unchanged.

The price of Motor Spirit will rise by 11 cents, reaching $2.80 per litre from tomorrow.

A litre of Premix will cost $2.73, marking an increase of 11 cents from the current retail price of $2.62.

Kerosene’s price will increase by three cents, retailing at $1.99 per litre, while diesel will see an eight-cent increase, bringing its retail price to $2.58 per litre starting tomorrow.

The price for 12kg cylinder will decrease by one cent to retail at $41.54, while price of 4.5kg cylinder, Bulk and Autogas will remain the same in the Fijian market.

The Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission says the local fuel prices for February 2024 are based on refined fuel imports made by fuel companies in January 2024.

The FCCC used the January Saudi Aramco Butane Contract Price and January international freight rates and foreign exchange rate to determine the local LPG product prices for March.