FSC prioritizes production increase before diversification

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is currently focusing on increasing its sugar production before considering diversification into other value-added products.

Chief Executive Bhan Pratap Singh made the remarks during a joint submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, where Assistant Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna inquired about FSC’s plans for diversification, such as producing crystal sugar.

“For other value-added products, there are many in the market. There are many different types of sugars but there is cost involved in producing those sugars. So, new investment, new technology need to be put in place and with our current financial situation it’s difficult to produce or add value to the current products that we have.”

Singh adds there is very little opportunity for refined sugar.

“Locally only about 15,000 tons of refined sugar is used. These are used by mostly confectionery manufacturers, coke and other manufacturers. But to invest in refined sugar the technology is different. It’s quite expensive to produce raw sugar. So, really whether it’s the right time to produce refined sugar. But we need to first increase production before we can think about diversifying into other value-added products.”

However, Singh did acknowledge possibilities for diversification into sustainable aviation fuel and ethanol sectors.