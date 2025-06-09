FRCS rolls out MyCash QR payments

[file photo]

Digicel Fiji has announced that the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is now accepting MyCash QR payments at all its branches, as well as at the Container Freight Stations customs in the country.

This will enable MyCash users to conveniently make payments at FRCS through QR Pay, significantly improving customer experience by streamlining the payment process for greater accessibility and efficiency for people across Fiji.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says the introduction of the MyCash QR payment platform expands the range of payment options available to customers.

Singh says this platform is not only convenient, secure, and user-friendly, but it also enables payments from all FRCS branches and CFS customs in Fiji through the MyCash mobile wallet.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says this is a landmark achievement, and they are excited to bring the convenience of MyCash QR Pay to every FRCS branch.

