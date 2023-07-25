FRCS recognizes MSME entrepreneurs

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service provided certificates to 100 entrepreneurs who were part of the training that they conducted.

The training, which focuses on basic tax issues, financial literacy, voluntary compliance, and a taxpayer online service portal, is aimed at empowering these entrepreneurs.

FRCS CEO Mark Dixon says that they are working closely with their external partners to provide them with the necessary guidance and support to ensure their success.

“Through these trainings, we aim to empower the FRCS-MSME community members and enhance tax knowledge, and our goal is to enable all MSMEs to be fully self-sufficient and independent.”

Dixon says that the training programs were helpful because they enabled entrepreneurs to file their own tax returns afterwards.

The CEO reiterates that real growth and diversification are going to come from the MSME sector, and FRCS should acknowledge that and assist these entrepreneurs.