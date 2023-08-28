FRCS begins VAT compliance campaign

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has introduced the VAT Compliance Campaign.

This innovative effort aims to enhance transparency, understanding, and adherence among taxpayers in Fiji.

This campaign comes after the Government’s decision to raise the VAT rate from 9 to 15 percent.

The FRCS describes the VAT Compliance Campaign as a comprehensive program to bridge the gap between taxpayers and tax administration, ensuring everyone comprehends their responsibilities.

This initiative seeks to increase awareness, promote accountability, and urge all taxpayers to comply with VAT return requirements.

The campaign will be done in four stages which includes reminding and training, publishing TIN, raising default assessments, and penalties and prosecution.