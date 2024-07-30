FNPF launches innovative Gift Card Initiative

The Fiji National Provident Fund has launched an innovative product designed to promote a culture of saving and financial planning for retirement.

The FNPF Gift Card, which embodies the motto “Invest in Tomorrow, Today,” represents a forward-thinking approach, encouraging members and their loved ones to start planning for a financially secure future.

The FNPF Gift Card will be available from tomorrow and aims to provide a unique and meaningful way for individuals to invest in the futures of their loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says the new initiative offers a unique gifting experience to interested individuals, regardless of their FNPF membership status, as anyone could purchase the Gift Card.

Vodonaivalu says they are thrilled to introduce the FNPF Gift Card as a tool to encourage and support each other in our financial journeys.

The Gift cards are available at FNPF offices and are valid for six months from the date of purchase.

The cards can be redeemed at any FNPF branch and agency, which is then invested into the intended recipient’s FNPF account.