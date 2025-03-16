Fiji’s kava exports to the US increase

[File Photo]

The United States, which accounts for approximately 69% of kava exported from Fiji, has seen demand for Fiji kava increase more than tenfold from 2013 to 2023.

This growth is reflected in the rise of export value, from $2.6m in 2013 to $26.2m in 2023.

According to the Kava Coalition’s insight report, this demand comes from nearly 8 percent of the adult population in the US.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says there is significant potential for market expansion as awareness and interest in kava continue to grow in the United States.

“Considering the United States’ influence on the kava industry in Fiji, the mission had set a robust scoping plan in the following years. Explore various market chains of kava in the U.S. market. To get first-hand information on the development around kava space.”

Tunabuna says the kava market in the U.S. is grouped into two primary segments.

He adds that this includes the Pacific Diaspora Market and the Western Consumer Markets.

However, Tunabuna adds that over three-quarters of the U.S. population remains unaware of kava and its multitude of benefits.

