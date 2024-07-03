Fiji’s business environment gains confidence: Tonawai

Savusavu town

The confidence in Fiji’s business environment continues to grow, as relevant authorities work together to address minor challenges affecting investors.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Jonetani Tonawai, says they are focused on creating a business-friendly environment to make Fiji an attractive destination for potential investors.

Tonawai says they are in regular talks with Investment Fiji to make doing business in the country easier.

“I’m talking about red tapes and bureaucracies and they’re looking at that and I must say that the confidence level is picking up. It’s not where I want it to be but it’s increasing in terms of investment confidence in Fiji.”

Tonaiwai stresses dialogue is key in forging a path forward.

“I think this has come about because of the consultation process between us and Fiji Investments and government agencies. I think the way forward that is the key to all this is people are coming and talking together now. And so we are understanding each other better.”

The Central Bank in its latest economic review has stated that while investment activity continues to grow in Fiji, the pickup has been slow.

This as commercial banks’ new lending for investment purposes in the year May increased by 10.2 percent, however, at a pace below the comparable 2023 period.