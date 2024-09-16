Fiji targets five per cent growth

Fiji’s economy must grow at a rate of 5 per cent to address the significant debt, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica explained that this is one of the primary ways the government aims to tackle the debt issue.

Kamikamica outlined five key strategies the government is using to rebuild the economy, emphasizing that economic diversification is crucial to achieving sustainable growth.

Article continues after advertisement

He pointed out that, despite ongoing discussions about diversification since the 1990s, it remains a priority for the current government.

“One significant example of diversification is the ICT sector, where Google plans to build four undersea cables connecting Fiji to various parts of the world, such as the west coast of the United States, Australia, South America, and Southeast Asia.”

This development positions Fiji as a genuine tech hub, complementing its existing role as a transportation hub through Fiji Airways and shipping.

Kamikamica states that this transformation into a tech hub will create high-paying job opportunities in the ICT sector, offering a brighter future for the country’s workforce, especially younger generations.