Fiji ranks third in Best Travel List

Tourism Fiji recently announced Fiji being ranked third in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel list for 2025.

The list celebrates the top 30 countries, regions and cities around the world, chosen by Lonely Planet’s team of travel experts.

Fiji’s inclusion in this high-profile list cements the country’s position as a unique and sought after destination.

The Lonely Planet team describes visiting Fiji as “a transformative experience” with specific mention of the work being done to protect our unique ecosystems.

Lonely Planet, a world-renowned travel publisher, with consistent standards for insightful, practical, and comprehensive travel guides.

Chief Executive of Tourism Fiji Brent Hill, says that while the primary focus is to ensure that Fiji remains a premier destination for travellers, accolades like this are incredibly encouraging.

Hill adds that this recognition is a clear indication that they are on the right track.

He states that the industry’s commitment to sustainable tourism, fostering authentic visitor experiences, and nurturing partnerships with local communities has significantly contributed to this global recognition.