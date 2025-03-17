Fiji eyes growth in Chinese market

[File Photo]

Several solutions have been outlined to increase Fiji’s presence in the Chinese market, particularly through its agricultural products, including the potential to export mahogany.

This comes amid a significant trade imbalance between Fiji and China, where bilateral trade exceeds $1 billion, but Fiji’s exports to China remain considerably lower than its imports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says Fiji needs to ensure balanced growth and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica also highlights the increasing cultivation of noni in Fiji and the potential for expanding the noni juice market in China.

“The plan is to try and ramp up the noni juice market. That’s quite a big market in China. Again, it’s about finding out the opportunity and then trying to match the opportunity with our capability.”

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian expressed interest in a sea farming partnership with Fiji for export purposes.

He adds Cthat hina aims to further strengthen its economic ties with Fiji and unlock new avenues for growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.