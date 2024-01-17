Fiji eyes enhanced trade opportunities with US

[File Photo]

Fiji remains optimistic about the potential renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences scheme by the United States, which would enable expanded trade opportunities for textiles, clothing, and footwear products from Fiji.

The GSP scheme, established in 1974, had 25 developing countries, including Fiji, allowing them to export specific goods without facing tariffs; however, this scheme expired in 2020.

Ministry of Trade Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali reveals that discussions with United States officials reveal the delay in GSP renewal is merely administrative, linked to their congressional agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

“So it will be renewed and hopefully backdated as well so that our exporters that qualify under GSP can export. But on the bilateral front with us, we have very strong positive developments.”

Meanwhile, the United States remains the top export destination for Fiji, with over $400 million in revenue earned last year.