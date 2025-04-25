Fiji Airways fuels tourism boom with record profits

Fiji is climbing higher on the global tourism map, powered by strong gains in aviation and an enhanced visitor experience.

At the heart of this shift is Fiji Airways, which has surpassed a billion dollars in revenue and now flies to more than 23 international destinations.

Minister for Civil Aviation and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says aviation has become a key pillar supporting the country’s tourism success.

Minister for Civil Aviation and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka. [File Photo]

He adds that with record profits and growing global recognition, the national airline is setting new standards for Fiji.

“Just recently, they became a full member of Oneworld, joining a family of big, global names. Fiji Airways has consistently been winning a number of international awards, and they are trading very profitably.”

Gavoka says the airline’s success is helping transform Fiji’s entire tourism ecosystem from air travel to accommodation and beyond.

He says domestic transport is improving, resorts are levelling up, and global recognition is surging.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says the focus now is on smart growth and unforgettable experiences.

“We’re still really focused on how we can commit to our goals and reach the numbers we’re aiming for, which represent a slight increase from last year. At the moment, we’re tracking just slightly below last year.”

Hill says with stronger airline connectivity, premium service, and a fresh push to diversify experiences, Fiji is shifting gears from recovery to reinvention and fast becoming one of the most competitive tourism destinations in the region.

