FCEF targets enhanced business environment

Savusavu town

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Jonetani Tonawai says they are working on a number of key areas to further enhance the business environment in the country.

Tonawai adds that the investment climate looks positive, and they are working with the relevant authorities to make doing business in Fiji easier.

He emphasizes that certain areas require attention to foster further growth in the private sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“All parties were pleased with this breakthrough and FCEF acknowledges the cooperative stance taken by the government departments to pave a new collaborative approach to assist with the ease of doing businesses and productivity in the private sector.”

Tonawai adds another issue faced by employers is labour mobility.

“As technical skills especially, engineers, electricians, those in the technical areas, we have especially in our manufacturing sector. We assist with trying to get the work approvals in place. When there are hurdles in terms of ease of doing business, this is one area that we have a talk with the immigration department to see what’s the issue, how we can assist, and the turnaround time.”

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is also looking at providing leadership training to management, executives and team leaders to enhance their people skills.