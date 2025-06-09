Emori Sukace wins 2024 Kia Sportage in $300K Shop N Save Promotion

Emori Sukace

A thrilling climax at Rups Mega Nakasi last weekend saw Emori Sukace named the grand prize winner of the SNS Drua Promotion 2025 – a brand new 2024 Kia Sportage.

This was possible after a 3-month nationwide campaign since February.

The SNS Drua promotion awarded over $300,000 in prizes featuring weekly cash rewards, electronics, airfares to Australia and New Zealand via Fiji Airways, and shopping vouchers.

Receiving the keys to his new whip, Sukace said this came as a surprise.

“I’m still in shock. I never expected to win something this big.”

Shop N Save Head of Marketing Shaneel Prakash highlighted that the campaign was to acknowledge their loyal customers.

“We’re proud to reward Mr Sukace and thank all our customers for making this promotion such a huge success.”

Shop N Save will continue to support local sports, championing community pride, and delivering unbeatable value to Fijian families.

