E-commerce system to encourage women entrepreneurs

In a bid to help women in business, VitiKart, an online retail service owned by Vodafone, is providing a virtual online store to small business owners.

Product Manager for VitiKart, Shimneet Chand, stated that digital marketing will help women create and sell their artwork to customers following their targeted advertisements.

He adds that since VitiKart’s establishment in 2020, significant changes have taken place, and they have grown a lot over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand stresses the vitality for women entrepreneurs to diversify their businesses towards an e-commerce system.

“Down the line, five years later, ten years later, everyone will want to shop online. No one will want to go out and not buy products. So this is why, from now on, we’re providing this free opportunity so that down the line, when it’s really at that peak, you guys already have your store online in VitiKart.”

Chand adds that in order to meet the demands of customers, the VitiKart team will be reviewing products and businesses to ensure the right products are advertised online.

He further states that by embracing e-commerce, women MSME owners can not only enhance their own economic prospects but also contribute significantly to their communities and the broader economy.