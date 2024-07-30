Dobuilevu cane breeding station commissioned

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh has commissioned a newly enhanced office space and accommodation facilities at the Dobuilevu Cane Breeding Station in Ra.

Singh says this initiative is a significant step forward in advancing sugar research in Fiji.

Singh says the station holds a place of immense significance in Fiji’s sugar industry as the birthplace of all the sugarcane varieties.

He has commended the dedicated team of scientists and technicians who work rigorously from the early hours of the morning until late evening during the crucial April to August flowering season.

Singh says the newly constructed accommodation facility addresses critical issues by providing a comfortable living environment at Dobuilevu for the hardworking scientists and technicians.

He adds that the development demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting vital sugar research efforts and ensuring the staff has the necessary resources to continue their exemplary work.