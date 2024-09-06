Digicel Pacific upgrades MyCash App

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Pacific today announced a significant upgrade to its MyCash app, offering faster performance and new features.

The app now includes fingerprint and facial recognition for secure access, along with a one-device-one-account feature to prevent unauthorized use.

At over 2,500 locations, users can enjoy quicker payments, an improved agent locator, and enhanced QR payment functionality.

The new home screen design makes users accessing key features easier than ever.

Digicel Pacific Regional HUB Markets CEO Shally Jannif called the MyCash app upgrade a major milestone, highlighting its faster speed and new features that give users full control over their money in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

She says the upgraded MyCash app offers users greater control over their finances with improved speed and security.

The MyCash app is available for download or update on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.