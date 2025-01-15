Council Watchdog intensifies market surveillance

The Consumer Council of Fiji has increased its market surveillance to ensure ethical trading practices, as several key issues have been noted in previous years.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says one of the most persistent complaints from past years is the practice of exclusive dealing, where schools require parents to purchase uniforms from a designated shop at a fixed price.

Shandil warns that this practice is illegal under the FCCC Act, as it denies parents the opportunity to compare prices and find better deals.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil

She is reminding schools and traders that they cannot enter into agreements for the exclusive sale of uniforms.

Shandil encourages parents to shop around to secure the best value for their hard-earned money.

She adds that with many families receiving government assistance through e-wallets, there is an increased risk of online scams and fraud.

Shandil also reminds consumers to thoroughly inspect goods and check for quality before making purchases.