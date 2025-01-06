Construction sector reaches $127m last September

All registered private building and civil works contractors engaged in an estimated $127.7 million worth of work in September last year.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics in its report states that the total value of work put-in-place increased by 4.2 percent or $5.2 million when compared to the June quarter.

However, the value decreased by 4.5 percent or six million dollars when compared to the September quarter of 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bureau states that the private sector’s work stood at 58 percent or $74.1m while the public sector contributed 42 percent or $53.6m.

New buildings and capital repairs stood at $55.3m while civil engineering work was worth over $60m.