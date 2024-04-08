Club Wyndham champions environmental stewardship

[Source: Supplied]

Club Wyndham Denarau Island has partnered with the Ministry of Forestry to plant mangroves at Natabua Seaside, in Lautoka.

This initiative shows the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism and leverages the critical role of mangroves in coastal protection and wildlife conservation.

The resort planted 2,500 mangrove seedlings, surpassing the previous record of 2,400 in the area, with the Ministry facilitating the sourcing of seedlings.

Resort Manager, William Work says they are proud to lead by example by contributing to sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.

The Ministry of Forestry has reached out to local community groups, including church and single mothers’ groups, and village youth selling mangrove seedlings, to collect seedlings for planting.

Club Wyndham Denarau Island is investigating making this a yearly activity and extending its planting efforts to other locations on the island.