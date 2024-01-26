China Railway 5 to work on Radisson Blu Mirage

Naisoso Island is gearing up for a transformative addition to its landscape as construction is poised to commence on the Radisson Blu Mirage Resort at the end of this month.

The announcement comes following the awarding of construction contracts to China Railway 5, marking a significant milestone in the development’s progression.

Naisoso Island Managing Director Bob Lowres says there’s huge enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to bolster Fiji’s growing tourism industry.

Lowres emphasizes the strategic significance of the resort’s location, close to key amenities, ensuring convenience and accessibility for visitors.

“When I started with Naisoso, so on, and I set out to create Fiji’s finest address, and I believe we’ve done that, and now with the resort area starting to happen, you’re going to see a magnificent project.”

He says the forthcoming resort, boasting 250 keys, promises guests unparalleled direct beachfront access from apartments overlooking the sea.

With an emphasis on luxury and leisure, the multimillion-dollar endeavour aims to redefine the hospitality landscape.

Works are anticipated to be completed by 2026.